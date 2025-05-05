Liferay Portal - Cross-site Scripting CVE-2022-42118
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://issues.liferay.com/browse/LPE-17342https://portal.liferay.dev/learn/security/known-vulnerabilities/-/asset_publisher/HbL5mxmVrnXW/content/cve-2022-42118https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-42118
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 15, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- liferay
- Product
- liferay_portal
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.