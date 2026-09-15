LightRAG <= 1.5.3 - Credentialed CORS Wildcard CVE-2026-61736
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/HKUDS/LightRAG/security/advisories/GHSA-6x6h-qqr7-855whttps://github.com/HKUDS/LightRAG/commit/09567a4c983f580050db63569dd477122c058c3dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-61736
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hkuds
- Product
- lightrag
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