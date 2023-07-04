LimeSurvey 4.1.11 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-11455
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/48297https://github.com/LimeSurvey/LimeSurvey/commit/daf50ebb16574badfb7ae0b8526ddc5871378f1bhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157112/LimeSurvey-4.1.11-Path-Traversal.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-11455https://github.com/KayCHENvip/vulnerability-poc
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- limesurvey
- Product
- limesurvey
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