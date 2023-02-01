LimeSurvey <= 5.4.15 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-48008CVE-2022-48010
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://web.archive.org/web/20230521051349/https://github.com/Sakura-501/LimeSurvey-5.4.15-PluginUploadtoRCEhttps://web.archive.org/web/20230521051350/https://github.com/Sakura-501/LimeSurvey-5.4.15-Stored-XSS-in-surveytexts
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 27, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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