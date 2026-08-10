LiteLLM 1.18.10 - Command Injection CVE-2026-30623
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.litellm.ai/blog/mcp-stdio-command-injection-april-2026https://cveawg.mitre.org/api/cve/CVE-2026-30623https://github.com/BerriAI/litellm
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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