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Log4j 1.x - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-17571

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.whitesourcesoftware.com/vulnerability-database/CVE-2019-17571https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-17571
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Dec 20, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
Logging library
Vendor
Apache
Product
Log4j

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