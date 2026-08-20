LolLMS <= 2.2.0 - Unauthenticated File Upload CVE-2026-0558
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/parisneo/lollms/commit/a6625dc83786ff21d109b0d545ca61b770607ef3https://huntr.com/bounties/0a722001-89ce-4c91-b6a6-a55ee5ba2113https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0558
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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