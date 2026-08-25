LottieFiles for Gutenberg <= 3.0.0 - Unauthenticated Settings Disclosure CVE-2026-0717
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/19b159ca-4b41-48b4-880d-9b9dc44b3463?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/lottiefiles/tags/3.0.0/src/common.php?marks=21,122#L21https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3442469/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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