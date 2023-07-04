Lucee Admin - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-21307
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/lucee/Lucee/security/advisories/GHSA-2xvv-723c-8p7rhttps://github.com/httpvoid/writeups/blob/main/Apple-RCE.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21307http://ciacfug.org/blog/updating-lucee-as-part-of-a-vulnerability-alert-responsehttps://dev.lucee.org/t/lucee-vulnerability-alert-november-2020/7643
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 11, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lucee
- Product
- lucee_server
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