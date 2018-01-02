MacOS X Finder .DS_Store Information Disclosure CVE-2016-1776CVE-2018-6470
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/3316http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/3324http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/85054https://helpx.adobe.com/dreamweaver/kb/remove-ds-store-files-mac.htmlhttps://support.apple.com/en-us/HT1629
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 24, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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