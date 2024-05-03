Magento - SQL Injection CVE-2019-7139
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://pentest-tools.com/blog/exploiting-sql-injection-in-magento-with-sqlmaphttps://www.ambionics.io/blog/magento-sqlihttps://magento.com/security/patches/magento-2.3.2-2.2.9-and-2.1.18-security-update-13https://github.com/koutto/jok3r-pocshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-7139
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 10, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- magento
- Product
- magento
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