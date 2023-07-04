MAGMI - Cross-Site Request Forgery CVE-2020-5776
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2020-51https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-5776https://github.com/sobinge/nuclei-templateshttps://github.com/404notf0und/CVE-Flowhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- magmi_project
- Product
- magmi
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.