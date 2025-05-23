MagnusBilling Alarm Module - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2025-2610
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://vulncheck.com/advisories/magnusbilling-logs-xsshttps://chocapikk.com/posts/2025/magnusbilling/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-2610
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- magnussolution
- Product
- magnusbilling
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