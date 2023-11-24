MagnusBilling - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-30258
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-30258https://attackerkb.com/topics/DFUJhaM5dL/cve-2023-30258http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/175672/MagnusBilling-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/magnussolution/magnusbilling7/commit/ccff9f6370f530cc41ef7de2e31d7590a0fdb8c3https://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 23, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- magnussolution
- Product
- magnusbilling
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