ManageEngine OpManager - Directory Traversal CVE-2023-47211
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2023-1851https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-47211https://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feeds
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 8, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zohocorp
- Product
- manageengine_firewall_analyzer
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