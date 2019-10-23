MantisBT < 1.3.20, 2.x < 2.22.1 RCE Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2019-15715
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mantisbt.org/bugs/changelog_page.php?project=mantisbthttps://mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=26091https://mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=26162
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 9, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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