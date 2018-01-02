MantisBT 1.x, 2.x Arbitrary File Read Vulnerability CVE-2017-12419
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=23173https://mantisbt.org/docs/master/en-US/Admin_Guide/html-desktop/#admin.install.postcommon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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