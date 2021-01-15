MantisBT < 2.24.4 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2020-28413CVE-2020-35849CVE-2020-29603CVE-2020-29604CVE-2020-29605CVE-2020-35571
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=27495https://www.mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=27370https://ethicalhcop.medium.com/cve-2020-28413-blind-sql-injection-en-mantis-bug-tracker-2-24-3-api-soap-54238f8e046dhttps://mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=27357https://mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=27779
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 30, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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