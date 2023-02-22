MariaDB 10.3.x < 10.3.29, 10.4.x < 10.4.19, 10.5.x < 10.5.10 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2021-2166CVE-2021-2154CVE-2022-21451
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb-10329-release-notes/https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb-10419-release-notes/https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb-10510-release-notes/https://mariadb.com/kb/en/security/#full-list-of-cves-fixed-in-mariadb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 22, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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