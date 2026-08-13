MaxSite CMS <=109.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-3395
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mbanyamer/CVE-2026-3395-MaxSite-CMS-Unauthenticated-RCEhttps://github.com/rootdirective-sec/CVE-2026-3395-Labhttps://github.com/maxsite/cms/commit/08937a3c5d672a242d68f53e9fccf8a748820ef3https://vuldb.com/?id.348281https://www.cyber.gov.au/about-us/view-all-content/alerts-and-advisories/large-scale-exploitation-campaign-targeting-website-content-management-systems-cmshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-3395
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 1, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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