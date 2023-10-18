MediaWiki < 1.35.12, 1.36.x < 1.39.5, 1.40.x < 1.40.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2023-3550CVE-2023-45360CVE-2023-45362CVE-2023-45363
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.wikimedia.org/hyperkitty/list/mediawiki-announce@lists.wikimedia.org/message/BRWOWACCHMYRIS7JRTT6XD44X3362MVL/https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T340221https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T341529https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T333050https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T341565
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 25, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.