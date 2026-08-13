MediaWiki EasyTimeline - Code Injection RCE CVE-2026-8857
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T426631https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-8857https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-q6xp-j96f-7vmphttps://www.mail-archive.com/wikitech-l@lists.wikimedia.org/msg97434.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 1, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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