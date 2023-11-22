Memcached Server SASL Authentication - Remote Code Execution CVE-2016-8706
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Medicean/VulApps/blob/master/m/memcached/cve-2016-8706/poc.pyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-8706http://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2819.htmlhttp://www.debian.org/security/2016/dsa-3704http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1037333
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 6, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- memcached
- Product
- memcached
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