Meta Box <= 4.16.2 - Arbitrary File Deletion CVE-2019-14793
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/meta-box/meta-box-4162-arbitrary-file-deletionhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-14793
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 9, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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