Metabase < 0.46.6.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-38646
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.metabase.com/blog/security-advisoryhttps://github.com/metabase/metabase/releases/tag/v0.46.6.1https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/ATFwFl-D8k9QfQfzKjZFDghttps://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=36812256https://blog.assetnote.io/2023/07/22/pre-auth-rce-metabase/https://gist.github.com/testanull/a7beb2777bbf550f3cf533d2794477fe
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 21, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- metabase
- Product
- metabase
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