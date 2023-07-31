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Metabase < 0.46.6.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-38646

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.metabase.com/blog/security-advisoryhttps://github.com/metabase/metabase/releases/tag/v0.46.6.1https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/ATFwFl-D8k9QfQfzKjZFDghttps://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=36812256https://blog.assetnote.io/2023/07/22/pre-auth-rce-metabase/https://gist.github.com/testanull/a7beb2777bbf550f3cf533d2794477fe
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jul 21, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
metabase
Product
metabase

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