Microsoft EternalBlue - Remote Code Execution (MS17-010 - CVE-2017-0144)
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2017-0144https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/en-US/vulnerability/CVE-2017-0144https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47456https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/41891https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/42031
- Codename
- EternalBlue
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Mar 14, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Operating System
- Vendor
- Microsoft
- Product
- Windows
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