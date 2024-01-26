Microsoft Exchange Server - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-31195
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.orange.tw/2021/08/proxyoracle-a-new-attack-surface-on-ms-exchange-part-2.htmlhttps://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-31195https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-31195https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2021-31195https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microsoft
- Product
- exchange_server
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