Microsoft Exchange Server SSRF Vulnerability CVE-2021-26855
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/en-US/vulnerability/CVE-2021-26855https://proxylogon.com/#timelinehttps://web.archive.org/web/20210306113850/https://raw.githubusercontent.com/microsoft/CSS-Exchange/main/Security/http-vuln-cve2021-26855.nsehttps://gist.github.com/testanull/324546bffab2fe4916d0f9d1f03ffa09https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2021-26855
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 3, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microsoft
- Product
- exchange_server
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