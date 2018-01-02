Microsoft IIS WebDAV Remote Authentication Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2009-1535
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://view.samurajdata.se/psview.php?id=023287d6&page=2http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/34993http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/advisory/971492http://blog.zoller.lu/2009/05/iis-6-webdac-auth-bypass-and-data.htmlhttp://downloads.securityfocus.com/vulnerabilities/exploits/34993.rbhttp://downloads.securityfocus.com/vulnerabilities/exploits/34993.txthttps://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/security-updates/securitybulletins/2009/ms09-020
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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