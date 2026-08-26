Microsoft SharePoint Server - JWT Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-55040
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/sfewer-r7/CVE-2026-55040https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/ra-microsoft-sharepoint-jwt-token-authentication-bypass-cve-2026-55040/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-55040https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2026-55040https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-55040
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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