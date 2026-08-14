Microsoft SharePoint Server - WS-Federation BinaryFormatter Deserialization RCE CVE-2026-58644
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-58644https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2026-58644https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-58644https://github.com/WismanSec/sharepoint-2026-pochttps://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-cve-2026-58644-microsoft-sharepoint-server-unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-vulnerability-exploited-in-the-wild/https://documentation.n-able.com/N-central/Release_Notes/GA/Content/N-central_2026.3_HF1_Release_Notes.htm
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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