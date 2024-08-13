Microsoft SQL Server Multiple Vulnerabilities (MS16-136) CVE-2016-7249CVE-2016-7250CVE-2016-7251CVE-2016-7252CVE-2016-7253CVE-2016-7254
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://technet.microsoft.com/library/security/MS16-136http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94037http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94060http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94043http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94050http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94061http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94056
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 10, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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