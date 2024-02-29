Microsoft Windows 'HTTP.sys' - Remote Code Execution CVE-2015-1635
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/36773https://www.securitysift.com/an-analysis-of-ms15-034/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-1635http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1032109https://github.com/b1gbroth3r/shoMe
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 14, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microsoft
- Product
- windows_7
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