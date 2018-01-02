Microsoft Windows SMB2 _Smb2ValidateProviderCallback RCE Vulnerability CVE-2009-3103
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/36299http://blog.48bits.com/?p=510#more-510https://docs.microsoft.com/de-de/security-updates/securitybulletins/2009/ms09-050http://blogs.technet.com/msrc/archive/2009/09/08/microsoft-security-advisory-975497-released.aspxhttp://www.microsoft.com/windows/windows-7/http://blogs.technet.com/srd/archive/2009/09/18/update-on-the-smb-vulnerability.aspxhttp://www.microsoft.com/windows/products/windowsvista/default.mspxhttp://g-laurent.blogspot.com/2009/09/windows-vista7-smb20-negotiate-protocol.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/archive/1/506300http://www.securityfocus.com/archive/1/506327http://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/135940
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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