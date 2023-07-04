MicroStrategy Web 10.4 - Information Disclosure CVE-2020-11450
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157068/MicroStrategy-Intelligence-Server-And-Web-10.4-XSS-Disclosure-SSRF-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2020-11450https://www.redtimmy.com/web-application-hacking/another-ssrf-another-rce-the-microstrategy-case/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2020-11450http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2020/Apr/1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 2, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microstrategy
- Product
- microstrategy_web
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