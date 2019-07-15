MikroTik RouterOS < 6.44.5 (LTS), < 6.45.1 (Stable) Multiple DoS Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-1157CVE-2018-1158CVE-2019-11477CVE-2019-11478CVE-2019-11479CVE-2019-13954CVE-2019-13955
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/stable-release-treehttps://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/long-term-release-tree
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 23, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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