MikroTik RouterOS < 6.44.6 (LTS), < 6.45.7 (Stable) Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-3976CVE-2019-3977CVE-2019-3978CVE-2019-3979
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/stable-release-treehttps://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/long-term-release-treehttps://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2019-46
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 29, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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