MikroTik RouterOS < 6.46.7, 6.47.x < 6.48beta40, 7.x < 7.1beta3 DoS Vulnerability CVE-2020-11881
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/botlabsDev/CVE-2020-11881https://forum.mikrotik.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=166137https://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/long-term-release-tree#show-tab-tree_3-id-8d07e91d70a09af6d7c73ecfbe2aa96ahttps://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/testing-release-tree#show-tab-tree_2-id-00066a89cafeebda2054b2ca153ef829https://forum.greenbone.net/t/mikrotik-routeros-6-46-7-6-47-3-7-x-dos-vulnerability/14982/11
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 14, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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