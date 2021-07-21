MikroTik RouterOS < 6.47 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-20213CVE-2020-20215CVE-2020-20216CVE-2020-20217CVE-2020-20219CVE-2020-20225CVE-2020-20230CVE-2020-20248CVE-2020-20249CVE-2020-20250CVE-2020-20252CVE-2020-20262CVE-2020-20267
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2021/May/10https://github.com/cq674350529/pocs_slides/blob/master/advisory/MikroTik/CVE-2020-20217/README.mdhttp://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2021/May/12https://github.com/cq674350529/pocs_slides/blob/master/advisory/MikroTik/CVE-2020-20230/README.mdhttps://github.com/cq674350529/pocs_slides/blob/master/advisory/MikroTik/CVE-2020-20248/README.mdhttps://github.com/cq674350529/pocs_slides/blob/master/advisory/MikroTik/CVE-2020-20249/README.mdhttps://github.com/cq674350529/pocs_slides/blob/master/advisory/MikroTik/CVE-2020-20250/README.mdhttps://github.com/cq674350529/pocs_slides/blob/master/advisory/MikroTik/CVE-2020-20252/README.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 7, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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