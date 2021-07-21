MikroTik RouterOS <= 6.48.6 DoS Vulnerability CVE-2020-20231
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/cq674350529/pocs_slides/blob/master/advisory/MikroTik/CVE-2020-20231/README.mdhttps://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/long-term-release-tree
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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