MikroTik RouterOS L2TP Man-in-the-Middle Attack Vulnerability (Feb 2017) CVE-2017-6297
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.milne.it/2017/02/24/mikrotik-routeros-security-vulnerability-l2tp-tunnel-unencrypted-cve-2017-6297http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/96447https://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 27, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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