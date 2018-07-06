Mikrotik RouterOS Winbox Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability (Apr 2018) - Active Check CVE-2018-14847
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://forum.mikrotik.com/viewtopic.php?t=133533https://n0p.me/winbox-bug-dissection/https://github.com/BasuCert/WinboxPoChttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 2, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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