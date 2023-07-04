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MinIO Browser API - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2021-21287

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/minio/minio/security/advisories/GHSA-m4qq-5f7c-693qhttps://www.leavesongs.com/PENETRATION/the-collision-of-containers-and-the-cloud-pentesting-a-MinIO.htmlhttps://github.com/minio/minio/pull/11337https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21287https://github.com/minio/minio/commit/eb6871ecd960d570f70698877209e6db181bf276
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 1, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
minio
Product
minio

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