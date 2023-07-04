MinIO Browser API - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2021-21287
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/minio/minio/security/advisories/GHSA-m4qq-5f7c-693qhttps://www.leavesongs.com/PENETRATION/the-collision-of-containers-and-the-cloud-pentesting-a-MinIO.htmlhttps://github.com/minio/minio/pull/11337https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21287https://github.com/minio/minio/commit/eb6871ecd960d570f70698877209e6db181bf276
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- minio
- Product
- minio
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