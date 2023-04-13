Minio - Information Disclosure CVE-2023-28432
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Mar 22, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Multi-Cloud Object Storage Framework
- Vendor
- Minio
- Product
- Minio
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