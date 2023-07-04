MinIO Operator Console Authentication Bypass CVE-2021-41266
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-41266https://github.com/minio/console/security/advisories/GHSA-4999-659w-mq36https://github.com/minio/console/pull/1217https://github.com/HimmelAward/Goby_POChttps://github.com/StarCrossPortal/scalpel
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 15, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- min
- Product
- minio_console
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