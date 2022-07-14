Missing Linux Kernel mitigations for Processor MMIO Stale Data hardware vulnerabilities (INTEL-SA-00615) CVE-2022-21123CVE-2022-21125CVE-2022-21166
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.kernel.org/admin-guide/hw-vuln/processor_mmio_stale_data.htmlhttps://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/security-center/advisory/intel-sa-00615.htmlhttps://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/topic-technology/software-security-guidance/processors-affected-consolidated-product-cpu-model.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 15, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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