Mitel MiCollab - Arbitary File Read CVE-2024-55550
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/watchtowrlabs/Mitel-MiCollab-Auth-Bypass_CVE-2024-41713https://labs.watchtowr.com/where-theres-smoke-theres-fire-mitel-micollab-cve-2024-35286-cve-2024-41713-and-an-0day/https://www.mitel.com/support/security-advisories/mitel-product-security-advisory-misa-2024-0029
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mitel
- Product
- cmg_suite
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