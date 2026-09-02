mJobTime <= 15.7.2 - Unauthenticated Blind SQL Injection to RCE CVE-2025-51683
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.infoguard.ch/advisories/cve-2025-51682_cve-2025-51683_time_management_softare_sqli-rce/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-51683https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-gp72-w5fg-q33m
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 1, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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