Mlflow < 2.9.2 - Path Traversal CVE-2024-1483
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/52a3855d-93ff-4460-ac24-9c7e4334198dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-1483
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lfprojects
- Product
- mlflow
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