MLflow <= 3.9.0 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-2614
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/security/advisorieshttps://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/commit/6e801f4259d96804c73107315b24cef0f6aa115ahttps://huntr.com/bounties/19380271-3fbf-4beb-987e-6fd7069c55e6https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-2614
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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